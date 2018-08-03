A potential change in TSA screenings could affect Muscle Shoals airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. -- A possible cutback in passenger screenings at smaller airports could affect one in northwest Alabama.

CNN reports internal documents from a Transportation Security Administration work group state there may be a proposal to cut security screenings at small airports serving aircraft with 60 seats or fewer.

Since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, security measures have been in place at airports around the country. Northwest Alabama Regional Airport is no exception.

Boutique Air serves the Shoals with 24 flights a week on a plane that seats 12 passengers. If instituted, screenings could be out at the airport.

TSA released a statement saying the agency is asked to discuss potential operational efficiencies every year as part of the federal budgeting process, and this year is no different.

Airport officials declined to speak publicly about the report.

TSA's statement said no changes will take place without a risk assessment study on the aviation system.