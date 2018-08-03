× Huntsville Animal Services tackling pet homelessness with half-price adoptions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services is offering pet adoptions for half-off this month.

Through Aug. 18, the shelter’s “Tackle Homelessness” promotion is offering half-price adoption fees for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. Adult animals are $17, and puppies and kittens are $25.

The adoption cost includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations and microchipping for pet identification. Adoptions also include a free bag of pet food while supplies last.

Huntsville Animal Services is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The shelter is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Huntsville Animal Services by calling 256-883-3783, or by going to the department’s website or Facebook pages.