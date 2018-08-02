× WHNT NEWS 19 conducts undercover testing to check water quality at popular splash pads

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – When you go to a public pool or splash pad, you trust that it’s safe. WHNT NEWS 19 wants to make sure that trust is being earned.

Splash pads are a popular and prevalent option to get relief from the heat. Thousands of people visit them during the steamy, summer months. On July 5th, WHNT NEWS 19 collected water samples from the following sites across north Alabama.

Bicentennial Park Splash Pad in downtown Huntsville.

Everybody Can Play Splash Pad in Brahan Spring Park in Huntsville.

Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Splash Pad in Huntsville.

Pop Jet Fountain at Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville.

River Heritage Park Splash Pad in Florence.

Riverwild Splash Pad at Delano Park in Decatur.

SNAP Playground and Splash Pad in Hartselle.

We took them to a certified lab to be checked for E.coli and total coliform and make sure no harmful bacteria is hiding in the water.

We’ll share the results of our undercover water testing tonight on WHNT NEWS 19 at 10:00.