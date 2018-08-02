× Panera Bread planning to move into Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – There are almost 2,000 Panera Bread stores nationwide, and now the company is planning to move into Athens. When you get off Interstate 65 and start driving down Highway 72 East in Athens, you’ll see a Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and other businesses. This is also where the city is hoping to put the new restaurant.

“We need to take every opportunity that we can to build a community and to keep it safe for our citizens and provide a quality product,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.

City council will be given a resolution for a possible $250,000 sales tax rebate for the restaurant.

“I think it’s always good to give back if the company produces,” Mayor Marks said. “39 percent of all of our revenue stream on the general fund is made up of sales tax, so any opportunity that we have to grow that base is only good for the community and it’s good for our citizens.”

The projected revenue for the location is $1.5 million to $2 million per year, but if they don’t produce then they don’t get the incentive. The city of Athens has done this before with Buffalo Wild Wings, and Marks says he’s willing to work this way with anyone who is helping the city grow.

“If they’re adding to their business, if they’re bringing additional investments in the community and additional jobs,” Marks said.

Marks says that he welcomes all businesses to come see Athens and hopes they will want to make a home there.

The Athens city council will meet August 13 to discuss the resolution for the possible sales tax rebate for Panera Bread.