× Nuclear developer reportedly offered Michael Cohen $10M to secure funding for Bellefonte

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The developer looking to buy the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson County reportedly asked former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen for help to secure a $5 billion federal loan. The Wall Street Journal reports that Franklin Haney offered Cohen $10 million if he secured funding for the plant.

Haney is the leader of Nuclear Development, LLC, the company that placed a bid in 2016 to buy the plant from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Under the contract, WSJ reports they were told by people familiar with the deal that Haney agreed to pay Cohen a monthly retainer in addition to the $10 million success fee if he could help obtain the funding, including approval of the full amount of the project’s application under a U.S. Department of Energy loan program.

Cohen is under federal investigation and has suggested he may be willing to testify against President Trump in connection with a probe into Russian election interference.

The WSJ reported they couldn’t determine how much Haney may have paid Cohen, if anything, in monthly retainer fees.

The Bellefonte deal is still not finalized.

