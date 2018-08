Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALLUP, N.M. - Flames and clouds of smoke shot into the sky after a fire at a storage building Wednesday.

The fire took place at a metal building storing oil, fireworks and hay, a spokesman in McKinley County, N.M., told Reuters.

New Mexico State Police said there were no reported injuries.

The cause is under investigation, but CBS affiliate KRQE reported fireworks stored in the building caused the explosion that was caught on camera.