Multiple north Alabama school systems top list of best school districts in the state

Ranking site Niche has released its list of best school districts in Alabama. It comes as no surprise that many school systems in north Alabama made the cut. Madison City Schools came in at #2.

Niche ranked school systems by using data from the U.S. Department of Education which included factors such as test scores, college data, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and parent and student reviews.

Madison City Schools scored an A+ in clubs and activities, health and safety, and college prep. They scored an A- on diversity and A on academics and teachers.

Muscle Shoals City Schools, Hartselle City Schools, Florence City Schools and Cullman City Schools also appear in the top ten.

Athens and Arab City Schools come in at #17 and #18. Fort Payne City Schools rounds out the top 25.

Other schools on the list include Decatur City Schools at #26, Madison County Schools at #29 and Huntsville City Schools at #37.