More sun, more heat, and fewer storms in the short run!

A pipeline of tropical moisture over Alabama and Tennessee kept it cloudy and damp most of the week even if you didn’t get much rain from it. The pattern changes for the drier and hotter from Friday through the weekend; however, there’s still enough humidity for a daily chance of some isolated afternoon/evening showers and storms.

Temperatures climb back into the upper 80s on Friday after a morning low around 70ºF. The heat index also makes a comeback: feeling more like the low-90s at mid afternoon with only a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Most of North Alabama misses the rain Friday; the best chance sets up – yet again – near Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain.

Weekend weather update: A strong ridge over the western Atlantic focused a plume of tropical moisture (we’ve been calling it a pipeline) over Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee this week.

That ridge (high) moves west over Alabama and Tennessee this weekend: closing off that pipeline for a few days and reducing the over-all chance of thunderstorms. There’s a catch: spotty storms still possible!

Ridges tend to pump up the heat and squash thunderstorm potential, but this one is not quite strong enough to completely stop the daily chance of storms.

Expect hotter weather! Highs reach the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday with a heat index between 94ºF and 99ºF.

The haves and have nots: To say rainfall has been uneven lately would be an understatement. In the past seven days, we have nearly ten inches in Rainbow City (Etowah County) and practically zero in western Franklin County between Red Bay and Belgreen based on radar data.

Uneven, spotty, hit-or-miss, isolated storms remain possible Friday through Sunday (and even Monday and Tuesday). Our next ‘good’ chance of rain in which the majority of the region gets soaked is in the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe of next week. Fewer storms means hotter weather, too!

