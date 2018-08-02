× Man shot, killed in Madison County driveway, deputies search for information

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a shooting on Turtlehill Drive in northwest Madison County.

Investigators aren’t releasing much information at this time, but we do know they responded to a shooting call around 9:30 this morning. Emergency crews arrived to find a man dead in the driveway.

Deputies are speaking with neighbors right now, hoping someone can tell them what happened. Anyone with information should call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. Deputies have told us the man is 36 years old. They say he lives at the home, but isn’t the home owner.