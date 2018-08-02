× LeFleur responds to calls for his removal as ADEM director

The head of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is hitting back at the critics who are pushing for him to leave his post.

In a letter to the Alabama Environmental Management Commission, ADEM Director Lance LeFleur refuted claims that he had failed to maintain his department’s integrity. Those claims were made in a letter Black Warrior Riverkeeper sent to the Environmental Management Commission July 30. The letter was signed by 11 other groups, including north Alabama-based Tennessee Riverkeeper.

“The BWRK letter is riddled with numerous, demonstrably gals, mean-spirited statements, and with unsupported, strident, negative innuendo, which impugn my good name and character and reflect negatively on the Department,” LeFleur wrote.

Part of the call for LeFleur to resign was tied to the public corruption trial of Birmingham attorney Joel Gilbert. In July, a jury convicted Gilbert and Drummond Company Vice President David Roberson of bribing former state Rep. Oliver Robinson to oppose the Environmental Protection Agency’s expansion of a Superfund site, and also to oppose prioritizing the site’s expensive cleanup.

LeFleur’s letter gave detailed, paragraph-by-paragraph responses to the Black Warrior Riverkeeper’s letter calling for his resignation or termination. In it, he stated ADEM’s opposition to the Superfund site was due to a set of desired conditions not being met, including a lack of state funding for cleanup and the EPA not identifying someone as responsible for the site cleanup.

LeFleur also addressed several other accusations, writing that there were no facts to support some of the groups’ claims.

“As the preceding shows, nearly every paragraph of the BWRK letter contains false, misleading, and unsupported statements,” LeFleur wrote in his closing.

You can read the entire response from LeFleur here.