Huntsville City Schools starting school year with new staffing company

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools is starting the school year with a lot of new, like a new staffing company.

In May, Huntsville City School Board Members voted to hire Professional Education Services Group to handle temporary staff.

They will fill different types of positions. "A lot of those are in the areas of support they can provide in a number of staffing areas. We had some things that had traditionally been contract workers that we have transitioned into having full-time employees," Huntsville City Schools Spokesperson Keith Ward.

At the time, not all school board members were sold on the staffing company. It was a 3-2 vote.

The school system thinks PESG will fulfill their obligations.

"We fill confident that we will have the staffing that`s needed to kick off the start of the school year," Ward explained.

WHNT News 19 spoke to a woman going in for a job, she's in the process of being hired now.

She`s also received a call from Huntsville City Schools, but if you`re having issues with applying you should contact the staffing company.

"They need to go through that company, through their HR Department for employment or if they have an issue," Ward said.

Students go back to school on August 6th.