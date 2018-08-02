× Here are the 10 people who applied to be Huntsville City Schools Superintendent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thursday, Huntsville City Schools Board of Education released information about the candidates who applied to head the school system.

Huntsville City Schools has been searching for a new superintendent since Matt Akin left to lead the new Gulf Shores City Schools system. Akin had been with the school system for a little over a year. He submitted his resignation in May.

The board has until November 27 to seat a new superintendent. In the interim, Christie Finley took over the job on May 17.

WHNT News 19 requested from Huntsville City Schools the applicants’ resumes. Because the board is handling the search itself, as opposed to using a search firm, the information is part of the public record. We have searched through those resumes and listed the candidates and their most recent applicable experience in alphabetical order:

Larry Collier- Director of Federal Programs at Decatur City Schools, has worked in Decatur City Schools since 1998

Barbara Cooper-former deputy superintendent of Huntsville City Schools and most recently Deputy State Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer

Larry DiChiara- President of an Auburn-area education consulting firm, former Chief Administrative Officer of Selma City Schools

Christie Finley – currently works as the Huntsville City Schools district’s Deputy Superintendent of Strategy and Innovation and its interim superintendent

Mark Isley- Associate Professor at Alabama A&M University in the Department of Educational Leadership, former Superintendent of Boaz City Schools, leaving after an early release with the board

Pam Manning- Assistant Professor at McKendree University in Illinois and former superintendent of Cahokia School District in Illinois

James Martin, III- Superintendent of Harris County Schools in Georgia

Paul McKendrick- former superintendent of Tuscaloosa City Schools

Dexter Suggs-an administrator in Wayne Township, Indiana and former Little Rock, Arkansas superintendent

David Wooford- Director of the Washington County (AL) Career Tech Center

Elisa Ferrell, Huntsville City Schools Board President, said the board will discuss the candidates and the search at its meeting next Thursday. She said they will need to narrow down the list of 10 to a shorter list of top candidates and decide who will be brought in for interviews.

Ferrell said seven of the candidates are from Alabama, three are from out of state. Eight have their doctorate degrees.