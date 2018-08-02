× Employees sue Lauderdale County school system for discrimination

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Three Lauderdale County Schools employees are suing the district and school board, saying they were not treated fairly and didn’t receive equal pay for equal work.

The civil suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. The three employees who filed the suit work in the Lauderdale County Board of Education business office.

According to the filing, the plaintiffs filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over the alleged unfair pay. The three women claim they were doing the same work as a male counterpart and making $20,000 less.

Attorneys stated in the complaint that during October of 2016, the EEOC issued a Notice of Rights letter, permitting the plaintiffs to file suit under Title VII, an equal pay claim. Later that month, the suit claims the school system made the decision to change the job titles within the business department.



The suit states in November 2016, the Lauderdale County Board of Education voted to terminate the positions held by the three women. The board then turned around in the same meeting and rehired the women under different job titles. According to the complaint, the women claim the change in job titles and termination were retaliation for the initial EEOC complaint.

Most recently, the Lauderdale County Board of Education filed for a continuance to allow for more time to gather facts. The judge denied that motion.

The women are asking for a jury trial. A trial date has not been set.

They are also asking for compensatory and punitive damages, along with compensation for mental anguish and emotional distress.