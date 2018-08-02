Decatur Police ask for help identifying thieves seen breaking into vehicles

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police hope you can help identify the people seen in these surveillance pictures and videos. They say these individuals have broken into multiple vehicles and have stolen items from each.

Police say all these break-ins happened in southwest Decatur throughout the month of July.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov. If calling after-hours, please leave a message.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can always call the Decatur Tip Line at (256) 341-4636.

Police also used this as a time to ask everyone to lock their doors and ask people not to leave valuable items inside.

