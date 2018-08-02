Classic car stolen from Sheffield garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Police say a resident’s garage in Sheffield was targeted overnight, and there was one thing stolen worth ten’s of thousands of dollars.

It’s many peoples dream ride; an all original 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, and this one has the orange Chevy big block engine under the hood.

Sheffield police say the garage behind a home on 10th Street northeast was broken into and the car rolled away. According to police, the owner says it happened sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Authorities say the owner is quite distraught over the loss. A quick web search puts the value of the car at $50,000. There’s not too many of these classics on the road, so if you spot it, contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers.

There are three easy ways to give operators your anonymous tips. Over the phone dial (256)386-8685. By text message, send your detailed information to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted to the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

No matter how you get the information to them, you will be eligible for a cash reward.