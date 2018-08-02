Animal droppings and dumpster leaking violations found at local eateries this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Limestone County

Exxon

1510 US-72, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 68

Need to make a pit stop? Maybe not at this Exxon.

Violations:

The inspector found animal droppings.

The dumpster was leaking.

The drink nozzles and ice maker needed cleaning.

The sandwich display case was out of temperature. Cheese at 50º, milk at 47º

Spray bottles were not labeled.

An employee told us there is a new dumpster, and they are no longer serving sandwiches. The health inspector also told us the gas station's food mart is not holding anything in the case that needs to be held at or below 41º until it is fixed.

The employee says they're working on improving their score.

Lucia's Cocina Mexicana

208 Market St W, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 78

Lucias Cocina Mexicana in Athens on wins serious points for its decor but it lost points with the health department last week.

There was grease pooling around grease can.

There was the wrong amount of sanitizer in the dish sink.

The cheese sauce was held at an improper temperature.

The owner says the last two violations have been corrected and a unit will be built for the grease can this week. The were no other food violations and the temperatures on their food were up to code.

Morgan County

Clean Plate Winner:

Donut Express

1114 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 98

Alright all you donut lovers, here's a place to check out.

While most people are sleeping, Danny and Letisia Pheng are baking fresh donuts every morning.

It's roll, cut, glaze, repeat, stocking shelves for the morning rush.

Donut making runs in the family and a lot of love and hard work is put into their baked goods, and customers know it.

Choose from a wide variety of donuts, smoked sausage kolaches (wrapped in pastry dough, there's also a jalapeno version), croissants and breakfast sandwiches.