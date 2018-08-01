YOUR PHOTOS: Beautiful August sunset lights up the Tennessee Valley

TENNESSEE VALLEY – The first day of August brought some amazing sunset photos throughout the Tennessee Valley.
We love to get your photos to feature on WHNT.com and on our newscasts on WHNT News 19!
‘naamang’ took this photo on Winchester Road
Beautiful sunset via Chris Brinkley
Ramona Edwards shared this photo from Huntsville
Timothy Goodman took this shot from Boaz, Ala.
Atha Williams shared this photo from Green Mountain
Hampton Cove sunset via Brenda Barb
Ceresa Beason sent us this photo from Timbers Edge near Hampton Cove
Kate Moore sent us this photo from Woodville Ala.
Sunset in Triana via Michael Schulte
Nawana Finley shared this photo with us
Skeeter Logan sent us this photo from Rainsville