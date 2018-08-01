× As first day of school nears, Marshall County Schools leaders want parents to check some things off, too

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — As students in the Marshall County Schools system prepare to head back to class next week, school officials are asking parents to prepare as well.

“It’s really important for our parents to make sure their information is correct with our registration process,” Superintendent Cindy Wigley said. “We need phone numbers and addresses.”

Parents can do that at their child’s school, or if they can’t make it there, with a phone call. But Wigley encourages parents to take a visit to their child’s school prior to that first day.

“Please understand the transportation pickup and departure times, and if anyone has a question about bus transportation, they can give us a call here at the main office and ask for the transportation department,” Wigley said.

Also, parents are encouraged to take a look at the school calendar. Half days are built into the calendar so parents can make doctor’s appointments such as orthodontic appointments and physicals without children missing school, Wigley said. She also said parents should be on the lookout for a letter that will have the calendar attached.

“It will ask them to partner with us, making sure students are in school,” Wigley said. “We’ve attached a calendar for the school year. Not only are students in school to learn, but it’s also setting positive habits for after high school.”

Another new aspect parents can expect this year are safety upgrades to some of the schools. The Kate Duncan Smith DAR School in Grant is the first one to get them. Brindlee Mountain High School is next on the list.