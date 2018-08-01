Walt Maddox rallies supporters in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Three months until the General Election and the candidates for governor are starting to make their presence known on the campaign trail.

The democratic nominee Walt Maddox was in North Alabama tonight, visiting his campaign headquarters in the Rocket City.

The Democratic candidate for governor Walt Maddox greeted dozens of supporters Wednesday evening.

"Together we are going to pass the Alabama education lottery," said Maddox.

He focused on issues like education, healthcare, and roads and bridges and didn't shy away from honing in on the fact that his opponent won't commit to debating him before the election.

"I hope that the people around her will debate us," stated Maddox.

Here's what Governor Ivey told our news partners at AL.com last week.

"The only two people that bring up the subject of debates, y'all in the media, and my opponent. He's all over the map. He can't figure out where he stands on the important issues like the supreme court or abortion or even gun rights. When he finishes debating himself, we can talk," said Gov. Kay Ivey.

Maddox says that's not true, he believes Alabamians deserve a Gubernatorial Election Debate.

"I think the only person that doesn't know what's going on is the Governor. Alabama is still 47th, 48th, 49th and 50th and she's been down there 35 years. So when you come outside of the Montgomery bubble... people are not worried about Washington DC. They're worried about their schools... they're worried about their healthcare. They're worried about I-565 being backed up."

In the primary election, Governor Ivey fared well in north Alabama. She carried more than 25% of the vote in every north Alabama county, despite the fact, her biggest republican rival Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle was well known in the media market.

Maddox tells WHNT News 19 that doesn't concern him.

"A primary is different than a general election. We saw that in 2017. Alabamians deserve better than silence. They deserve real leadership that's what we're offering in this election," explained Maddox.