TAKING ACTION: New development in Providence neighborhood concerns some

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A construction side off Old Dry Creek Road has some people contacting WHNT News 19, worried about property values.

We contacted council member Will Culver, who told us it may look like mobile homes are being hauled on trailers (new mobile homes are not allowed by city ordinance), but the development actually involves modular apartments.

"They are not mobile homes. They are pre-fab[ricated], modular apartments," he stated. "They construct these modules in a controlled environment and ship them here. Once they ship them here, they pour the foundation and they permanently affix the modules to the foundation. So these are going to be permanent structures."

Culver said no one has commented directly to him about concerns they're having. But he said he saw the construction and investigated on his own.

"Anytime something is happening in the district, I'm always going to check it out. So I did," he said. After talking to the builder and people working in the city's planning departments, he isn't worried about what the development means for people who live in the Providence area.

"This is a trend that is happening in Europe and the east coast," he stated of the modular apartments. "I do believe these particular properties will not in any way devalue any of the property that is currently in this area."

He added that he thinks this could be more of an asset because it is going to create more places for people to move into.

"I think that when it's done, it will be something that is aesthetically pleasing and it will blend in," he said. "I'm excited about it."