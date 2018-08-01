Skyline School needs donations for school supplies for their students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKYLINE, Ala. -- Jackson County schools start next week, so it's time to starting gathering up all the necessary back to school supplies. Skyline School is doing something extra special to make sure no student goes without what they need.

Faculty are spending the last few days organizing these supplies for their students. "You know the goal was to try and take some of the burden off parents for school supplies," said Heather Bellomy, the media specialist at Skyline.

Teachers at Skyline created school supply drive a few years ago, collecting donations from local churches and businesses, in order to buy necessary supplies. "If you have three kids in school and you think of buying pencils and backpacks and lunch boxes and things like that along with all the things that you have to have daily, it can add up," said Bellomy.

This also is very helpful to the teachers. "Some teachers may prefer a pencil box while others may prefer a pencil pouch and so Ms. Wininger surveys to see what teacher needs what."

After surveys are done and donations are collected, Skyline places an order with the local Walmart and they package what's needed. "We do keep extras on hand," said Bellomy. "We have scissors and erasers and glue sticks."

In order to pull all of this off for 500 students; it takes over 2,000 dollars, three truck loads of these supplies and a lot of love and support from the community. "This would not be possible without all of the donations we get," said Lounita Wininger, a teacher.

While these supplies are a good start, Skyline School says they're always taking donations to purchase even more. If you would like to make a donation, you can contact Skyline School.