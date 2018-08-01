Local nonprofit explains why making a gun with a 3D Printer can be done, but difficult

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala -- A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday to stop the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D-printed plastic guns, saying they could end up in the wrong hands.

Makers Local 256 Board Chairman Tyler Crumpton said people can make a gun from a 3-D printer, but they are hard to print and dangerous.

"The parts they have online for printing stuff like that are really hard to print with your home hobby 3-D printer like the ones we have around here," Crumpton explained.

He said if someone attempted to make one and it worked; it wouldn`t be effective long-term.

"The designs you see online are designed for extremely expensive high-quality printers and even then they only work for one shot," Crumpton said.

The Chairman said it takes a lot a training and practice to us a 3-D printer effectively.

"You have to learn how to model. You have to learn how to maintain the machine and you have to learn how to make parts that are broken. You have to learn how to calibrate it. It`s more of an art from than a science and the project gets more complicated when someone starts to experiment with different plastics and designs," Crumpton explained.

The Makers Local 256 team use the technology to fix things, but it`s also a chance to be creative.

"Ideas just kind of happen it`s not just generally one class of projects or another they kind of come out of need, like someone says I need a mount to mount this project to this piece of electronic equipment," he said.