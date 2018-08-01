× Judge dismisses former Madison County Sheriff’s Office employee’s discrimination lawsuit

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A federal judge has tossed out a former Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s discrimination lawsuit because she failed to get a new lawyer or respond to any court-set deadlines, documents show.

U.S. District Court Judge Abdul Kallon granted a motion to dismiss Shelby Holt’s lawsuit against the sheriff’s office after she failed to meet deadlines for the case, according to the order issued last month.

Holt sued in September 2017, claiming she was sexually harassed at work and fired after she complained about it.

Holt’s attorney, Michael Weathers, withdrew from the case in April due to medical issues. Holt was given 60 days to get a new attorney and had until the end of June to respond to motions in the case that were pending.

Kallon gave Holt until July 12 to respond and show why her case should not be dismissed. She did not, and Kallon dismissed the case for failure to prosecute July 16.

Holt was one of four people suing Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning, the sheriff’s office, the county and several other county and sheriff’s office officials for job discrimination. Weathers represented all four of them in their cases.

Court records show the other three people suing — Erica Cagle, Marina Garcia and Gregory Gray — have new legal representation and are continuing their cases.

In Garcia’s case, documents show she has dropped race-based discrimination claims against the sheriff’s office and Madison County commissioners, county human resources officer Pam Flory and sheriff’s office Lt. Michael Salomonsky in their individual capacities.

Garcia has until Aug. 15 to file an amended discrimination complaint.