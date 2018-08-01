× Garbage truck bursts into flames in Hazel Green

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A garbage truck burst into flames Wednesday morning in a Hazel Green neighborhood, residents say.

Multiple viewers sent us videos and photos of the scene on Helton Avenue. Residents say the fire started around 7:30 a.m. and that the driver was not inside the truck when it went up in flames.

Resident Heather Marie Lewis says the fire happened just outside her home.

“We were asleep, heard a big boom, and came outside to this,” said Lewis during a Facebook live of the scene.

Lewis says firefighters were able to put out the blaze just before 8 a.m.