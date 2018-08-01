× Florence substitute teacher facing student sex charge

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence substitute teacher is out of jail on bond after her arrest on a charge of having sex with a student.

Kayla D. Safford, 24, turned herself in to authorities Wednesday morning after being indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury, Florence police said.

Police said they were told in March that Safford, who was working as a contract substitute teacher for Florence City Schools, had sex with an 18-year-old student. The encounter did not happen on the Florence High School campus, but the relationship occurred as a result of her job in the school system, police said.

Safford was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center after posting a $10,000 bond.