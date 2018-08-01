× Dollar General store manager charged with faking robbery

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Dollar General store manager who claimed she was robbed is now facing charges that she took the money herself, authorities said.

Kimber Flatt Foster, 44, of Danville, reported a robbery at the Dollar General on Highway 33 in Langtown the morning of July 23, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Foster reported around 11:30 a.m. she was leaving the store to take a deposit to the bank when a man grabbed the money bag and ran into the woods behind the store, authorities said.

Deputies were on the scene within about four minutes and began searching the area, according to the sheriff’s office. Moulton police and the county drug task force also pitched in but said they couldn’t find a suspect.

After questioning Foster about the incident, sheriff’s office investigators said they found inconsistencies in her story. They reviewed the case with a district manager for Dollar General and got warrants for Foster’s arrest about four days later, authorities said.

Foster was charged with false reporting of an incident and second-degree theft.

She has bonded out of the Lawrence County Jail on $10,500 bond.