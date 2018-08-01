× Boat Racing returns to Lake Guntersville in 2019

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Marshall County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau says the Guntersville Lake HydroFest will return in 2019.

The race at Lake Guntersville will take place in Browns Creek along Sunset Drive with the Guntersville Recreation Center to the Guntersville Water Treatment Plant offering prime spectator viewing. The viewing area will be 1.5 miles of shoreline. The weekend will feature the H1 Unlimiteds, the Grand Prix World hydros, static displays, a boat show, food vendors and a free kid’s zone.

Planning is already underway for new additions to next year’s race weekend, guaranteed to keep fans entertained throughout the entire event.

“Despite weather delays, HydroFest 2018 was a huge success with more than 11,000 through the gates on Sunday and close to 20,000 over the three-day event,” said Katy Norton, President of the Marshall County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. “Hotels and campgrounds around the county were close to capacity and more than 3,700 tickets were purchased by out-of-state visitors from 19 states. This event brought national attention to our lake and our community. We are looking forward to next year’s race weekend and are already planning fun and exciting additions to HydroFest 2019,” reflected Norton.

Charlie Grooms, chairman of the H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series shared his excitement over the announcement.

“The H1 Unlimited community of boat racers and fans are beyond excited with the news we will be racing in 2019 on Lake Guntersville. Our experience at the inaugural HydroFest was exemplary. The Guntersville team that put on the event, including the many volunteers, put on a first-class event, and we are confident that will continue next year. Make plans to attend because it is going to be a must see, must attend event next June,” Grooms said.