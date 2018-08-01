American Red Cross requests blood donations to save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The American Red Cross continues to have an emergency need for blood and platelet donors of all blood types to give now and help save patient lives.

While thousands of people have responded to the urgent call for blood and platelet donations issued by the Red Cross in early July, an emergency blood shortage remains.

"I know that every year during the summer the Red Cross comes out to the community to tell you we are in need of blood and we tell you that every two seconds someone needs blood," said Khris Anderson with the American Red Cross.

Eligible donors, as well as those who have never given before, are urged to make and keep blood and platelet donation appointments to help ensure blood is available throughout the rest of the summer to meet patient needs