Tennessee Riverkeeper and other environmental groups call for firing or resignation of ADEM director

DECATUR, Ala. — On Monday, the Tennessee Riverkeeper, along with other environmental groups, called for the resignation or firing of Lance LeFleur, the director of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).

In a press release the Riverkeeper said based on “many” instances, Lefleur has not been able to lead ADEM in a way that follows its mission, “to assure for all citizens of the State a safe, healthful and productive environment.”

In a letter to the personnel committee of the Alabama Environmental Management Commission, the Black Warrior Riverkeeper group alleged a recent bribery and corruption trial showed concerning conflicts of interest.

The press release also said that LeFleur’s annual job evaluation and public comments were due on Monday.

Alabama Rivers Alliance, Black Warrior Riverkeeper, Cahaba River Society, Cahaba Riverkeeper, Choctawhatchee Riverkeeper, Environmental Defense Alliance, Friends of Hurricane Creek, Friends of the Locust Fork River, Gasp, Little River Waterkeeper, and Tennessee Riverkeeper all signed the letter.

You can read the full letter here.