Scattered storms continue: a daily chance of downpours through the end of the week

Locally-heavy thunderstorms Tuesday evening could pack a punch: heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail with the strongest ones. These fairly-typical late July storms pound some communities with rough weather and leave others untouched; there’s a lot more of that in the forecast through the rest of this week. There’s a catch; rain won’t be evenly spread, and even with a better-than-average ‘chance,’ some of us still get missed.

Expect a few showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight: lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The thick, tropical humidity sticks around for the rest of the week, and so does the daily chance of a downpour. Expect highs in the lower-to-middle 80s through Friday, but the heat cranks up again very quickly as storms thin out this weekend and especially next week.

Daily downpours: Humidity and the chance of daily showers and storms usually drop off some in late July and early August. In fact, the next 90s days (August, September and October) are typically the driest months of the year in North Alabama.

The weather doesn’t always behave as the ‘averages’ show, though! It’s awfully humid this week. A weak upper-air disturbance and an even weaker cool front nearby work on that humidity each day this week bringing a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Some individual thunderstorms can produce more than one inch of rain in 15 to 30 minutes. Coverage looks uneven, so some communities get soaked while others stay dusty and dry.

Who gets the best chance of rain? Eastern Alabama, Georgia, East Tennessee and the Carolinas could see as much as three to five inches of rain in the next five days. Rainfall drops off sharply west of Huntsville in that same timeframe: around or less than one inch on average through Saturday.

Weekend outlook: The chance of storms does not end this weekend, but it is much lower. Fewer storms means it gets hotter: highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s (with a heat index as high as 95ºF to 100ºF on Saturday and Sunday).

Getting hotter and drier: The hottest day of the year so far in Huntsville: July 4th (96ºF/76ºF). In Muscle Shoals, it was July 13th (98ºF/75ºF). In both instances, the heat index far surpassed the actual temperature; it felt like it was close to 110ºF!

It’s coming back. A strong ridge develops over the South from Sunday through the middle of next week; that pumps up the heat, suppresses (but may not totally get rid of) daily thunderstorms, and makes it feel awful. The heat index early next week may be as high as 105ºF to 110ºF again.

