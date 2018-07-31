Runaway wheel sparks four different fires on Highway 72

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Four volunteer fire departments are on the scene Tuesday in Madison County of several fires on Highway 72 East.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on July 31 a truck near Gurley lost its wheel while pulling a trailer.  The object is believed to cause sparks along the road which led the grass to catch fire.

A Paint Rock Fire Department spokesperson states the fire was about a 2-mile stretch. They add it took roughly 45 minutes to put out

