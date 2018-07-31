Runaway wheel sparks four different fires on Highway 72

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Four volunteer fire departments are on the scene Tuesday in Madison County of several fires on Highway 72 East.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on July 31 a truck near Gurley lost its wheel while pulling a trailer. The object is believed to cause sparks along the road which led the grass to catch fire.

A Paint Rock Fire Department spokesperson states the fire was about a 2-mile stretch. They add it took roughly 45 minutes to put out

Several fires on the median of Highway 72 East near Gurley. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, there are 4 different volunteer fire departments working to get all of this put out @whnt pic.twitter.com/H7lMX3wHe2 — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) July 31, 2018

🔥If you think brush/wildfires aren't a big deal except out west, think again. Fire burning this afternoon in Madison County, AL near Gurley on U.S. Highway 72 East… Video from Scott McClellan. @MaggieWZDX @whnt @simpsonwhnt pic.twitter.com/tP31xFXUO4 — Spinks Megginson (@rzweather) July 31, 2018

