Runaway wheel sparks four different fires on Highway 72

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Four volunteer fire departments are on the scene Tuesday in Madison County of several fires on Highway 72 East.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on July 31 a truck near Gurley lost its wheel while pulling a trailer. The object is believed to cause sparks along the road which led the grass to catch fire.
A Paint Rock Fire Department spokesperson states the fire was about a 2-mile stretch. They add it took roughly 45 minutes to put out
