Rogers High School student remembered after tragic wreck

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Rogers High School community in Lauderdale County is mourning the loss of one of their own this evening.

Orange marker paint is still fresh on U.S. 43 at the intersection of Lauderdale County Road 73 in Greenhill. It marks the location of a collision between a pickup truck and car Monday afternoon. The wreck claimed the life 15-year-old Colby Thigpen, who was a passenger in the car.

Thigpen was just days away from starting the school year at Rogers High School.

“My heart just sank yesterday when I heard the news that there was an accident that involved one of our students and there was a fatality,” Rogers Principal Jamie Burks said.

Principal Burks has fond memories of Thigpen. He says the young man would always help out at the school, doing anything he could.

“He didn’t say a whole lot. He was quiet,” Burks said. “He had his group of friends, and they just kind of did their thing each and every day. He was a friend to everyone that was around him, but he was a very well-mannered young man.”

A tragic loss for his family and those who knew him in the Pirate community. Burks says Colby will definitely be missed when they return to school next week.

Counselors are being made available at Rogers High School for his friends and classmates for as long as they’re needed.

State troopers are still investigating the cause of the wreck. The driver of the car Thigpen was traveling in had to be airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. She has since been treated and released.