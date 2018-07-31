× Morgan County inmate escapes work detail

DECATUR, Ala. – Morgan County authorities are looking for a man who they said left his work detail in Decatur Tuesday morning.

Eric William Harper, 21, of Powell, Tenn., was supposed to be at Committee on Church Cooperation on 1st Avenue Tuesday morning. He was last seen on the railroad tracks coming away from CCC, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they found his orange trustee T-shirt in a trash bin behind City Cafe.

Harper is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a lime green T-shirt, blue jeans, black running shoes with white soles and black sunglasses.

Harper was in jail on a probation violation related to a charge on which he was adjudicated as a youthful offender, according to the sheriff’s office. He also has a form of autism, authorities said, and he has no known family in the area.

Anyone who’s seen Harper is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 256-351-4800.