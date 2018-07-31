× Man charged with stealing highway guard rail

MOULTON, Ala. – Lawrence County authorities arrested a Trinity man who they said sold a highway guard rail as scrap metal.

Brian James Colby, 29, is charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.

The guard rail was taken from a bridge on County Road 319 between County Road 460 and Alabama Highway 24 over the weekend, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. When road crews went to check out a call about the missing rail, they also found hardware for the guard rail missing, authorities said.

A county engineer called local scrap yards and found the missing guard rail at a Moulton recycling business, and authorities said they determined Colby was the one who sold it to the business.

Colby’s was jailed on a $3,000 bond.