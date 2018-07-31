Madison bartender speaks out two weeks after being assaulted during robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A bartender is recovering from serious injuries after she said she was assaulted during a robbery at a local bar.

On Sunday, July 15, the Madison Police Department responded to a robbery report around 2:30 a.m at Wild Bill’s Bar and Grill, located at 9076 Madison Boulevard.

Police say patrol officers responded to the area where they located the person who called 911, Tanglia Lanford, who said she had also been assaulted during the robbery.

Police say they were told two offenders entered the business shortly after closing, assaulted the employee, and took an undisclosed amount of cash. They said the robbers were wearing dark clothing and hoodies.

Lanford said they pepper sprayed her, punched and kicked her over and over, strangled her, and much more. After the robbers left, Lanford said she went out the front door and headed over to a nearby hotel to get help.

She said she was too scared to go back into the bar to call police. "I was so afraid even though you know, thinking about it now, I’m sure they went right back out the door they came in. Just couldn’t go in there. So my only reaction was to go wherever I could find some place open that I could get somebody's attention," Lanford explained.

Lanford said she’s still healing from the assault but is expected to be okay. She has been a bartender at Wild Bill's for 7 years but hasn’t been back to work since the robbery.

Detectives said they are actively working the case and pursuing current leads.

The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity from people or vehicles during this time frame to contact detectives with the MPD at (256) 772-5689 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. or (256) 722-7190 after hours.