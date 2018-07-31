× Huntsville fire crews put out blaze at metal plating facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters have contained a fire in a metal plating facility. Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to Advanced Technical Finishing on Orchard Street at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Captain Frank McKenzie said crews were able to get the fire under control in around 10 minutes. Their real concern comes from hazardous chemicals that may be inside the building.

McKenzie says that ATF employees told emergency crews that nitric acid is among the chemicals they use at their business. Fire crews are working to make sure that there is no further threat.