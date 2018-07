× Huntsville Botanical Garden is going to the dogs in August and September

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Who let the dogs out? Fidos after Five allows you to bring your canine companions to the Huntsville Botanical Garden throughout the months of August and September.

This event is every Monday through Thursday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Members are free, admission prices to the garden can be found here. Dogs are $1 each, but a paw pass for $10 is good for the entire season.