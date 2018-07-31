× Health alert issued for wraps, salads due to parasite danger

The federal government is warning people to check their refrigerators for salads and wraps that could contain a harmful parasite.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and inspection Service issued the alert for beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products distributed by Indianapolis-based Caito Foods. The wraps and salads were sold in Trader Joe’s, Kroger and Walgreens stores nationwide.

The products could be contaminated with cyclospora cayetanensis, an intestinal parasite that can cause diarrhea, loss of appetite and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can last from a few days to a month or more.

All of the products have passed their “best by” or “sell by” dates printed on the packaging, but federal officials said they were concerned the products may still be in people’s refrigerators.

The salads and wraps were produced between July 15-18 with “best by” dates ranging from July 18-23. They should have the establishment number “EST. 39985” or P-39985 inside or next to the USDA mark of inspection.