Get 1 book for 1 penny per page 1 day only at Books-a-Million

There’s nothing like curling up with a good book. Add to your collection Wednesday with a special offer from Alabama based company Books-A-Million.

On Aug. 1, for one day only, get one book for one penny per page. The bookstore chain’s chief marketing officer Scott Kappler told our news partners at AL.com that the company is looking for a new way to engage customers.

“Why not enjoy ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ for $3.23 rather than $25.99? This is a can’t miss day to stock up on the best books around,” Kappler said.

You can only buy one book per sale and one sale per person. Children’s books are excluded but the coupon applies to both fiction and non-fiction. Bring a print out of the coupon with you or show it on your mobile device when you checkout.