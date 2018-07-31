× Former Huntsville City Schools Athletic Director Wade Lipscomb passes away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The North Alabama High School sports community has lost one of its own. News of the passing of former Huntsville City Schools Athletic Director Wade Lipscomb came Tuesday afternoon.

Lipscomb served as the Huntsville City Schools Athletic Director twice, first from 1995-2007 and then from 2012-2015. He also served as the Huntsville Times Classic (now the AL.com Classic) Tournament director after helping to form it in 1983. He is a member of the AHSAA Hall of Fame (2003) and the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame (2004).

Lipscomb began his coaching career at New Hope High School in 1969 before moving to Jacksonville State University as an assistant basketball coach in 1971. Lipscomb arrived at Huntsville High School in 1974, where he taught a variety of math-related courses. During his 21 years at Huntsville High School, Lipscomb coached Baseball, Basketball, Football, Golf, and Swimming. Lipscomb served as Huntsville High School Athletic Director from 1978-95. In that time the school won 41 state championship and earned runner-up honors 39 times.

In 1995 he then moved into roles as Director of Instructional Support and Athletic Director for the Huntsville City School System. He retired in 2007, only to come out of retirement to serve in the role from 2012-2015.

Sad day for high school athletics in Alabama. Lost a legend in Wade Lipscomb. He was a mentor, teacher, administrator, coach and most importantly a true friend to many. ⁦@AHSAAUpdates⁩ ⁦@HSVk12⁩ #ALComClassic https://t.co/CpbFKsOxcN — Kevin Wieseman (@kwieseman) July 31, 2018