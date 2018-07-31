× Cullman hospital offers free screenings for peripheral artery disease

Cullman Regional Medical Center is offering free screenings on two dates in August and September fo

As part of Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month, the hospital is offering free screenings Aug. 9 and Sept. 7. The screenings include lipid panel, body mass index, electrocardiogram, blood pressure, ABI screening and bone density screening.

Peripheral artery disease causes poor blood flow to the arms, legs or feet. Smokers, people with high blood pressure and people who suffer from leg pain that improves with rest are at risk of contracting it, hospital officials said.

The hospital prefers appointments but will take walk-ins for the tests. Anyone interested can register for an appointment by calling 256-735-5600 or by using the hospital’s website.