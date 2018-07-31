× Authorities search for inmate who left work release in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from a work-release job site in Athens. The Alabama Department of Corrections says that Gregory Devonta Ivey, 26, left from his assigned job site around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities describe Ivey as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 140 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white painter’s pants, a red cap, and black or blue shoes.

Ivey was sentenced to 15 years for a second-degree robbery charge in 2016 and incarcerated at the North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this escapee, please call your local law enforcement agency or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1(800)831-8825.