× Atlanta Braves’ front office busy during the looming MLB Trade Deadline

ATLANTA, Ga — The Braves went to work hours before the official trade deadline for the MLB. Atlanta was able to grab 4 players without having to dish out any crucial pieces of their team or prospects. The haul could be enough to propel them back into the division lead.

Monday night, the Braves sent right handed pitchers Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler, as well as outfielder Preston Tucker, to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Adam Duvall. Duvall was an all-star in 2016 and is looking to add run support to the lineup as he currently has 15 home runs and 61 RBI on the year.

With a the deadline less than an hour away, the Braves managed to acquire Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman. So far this year Gausman has posted a 5-8 record with a 4.48 ERA.

Other notable additions that came within the last week include the return to Atlanta for relief pitcher Jonny Venters, who was an all-star with the club in 2011. The Braves added another reliever to their bull pen with Brad Brach, who was also an all star in 2016.

The Braves look to take another game from the Marlins tonight at 6:35 pm.