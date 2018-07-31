× Chemical spill shuts down Decatur street

DECATUR, Ala. – About 3,000 gallons of chemicals spilled out of a tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon in Decatur. The road reopened as of 4:45 p.m.

A Decatur spokesperson said the spill happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Cedar Lake Road. Crews shut down the road from Central Parkway to Highway 31.

The exact chemical hasn’t yet been determined but it is not dangerous, according to the spokesperson. In addition, ChemTrade announced the composition is similar to a household cleaner.

Decatur police said no injuries have been reported.

Fire & Rescue are clearing up now, according to a tweet by DPD.

Crews are clearing up now. Road is being re-opened. — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) July 31, 2018

Truck carrying the chemical collapsed and dumped 3000 gallons to roadway. ChemTrade confirms that chemical is close in composition to a household cleaner. Fire & Rescue is cleaning the spill and sanding the pavement. — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) July 31, 2018

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.