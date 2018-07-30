× Two indicted for north Alabama jury duty scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two people from Georgia face charges in north Alabama for running a jury duty scam that has made the rounds multiple times.

FBI agents arrested Teiana Marie Taylor and Orenthial Walker of Decatur, Ga., Monday on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Taylor and Walker would pose as federal officials to call people and tell them they faced jail time for missing federal jury duty, according to prosecutors. They would then demand payment through gift cards or money transfer services, they said.

Taylor and Walker each face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Federal authorities said the scam is a common one that can appear convincing, with the scammers even using real information about their victims and using real names of law enforcement officers and court officials to appear legitimate.

The court always sends a jury summons by mail and will never demand payment over the phone, officials said. Court officials will send mail to anyone who does miss a jury summons, and that person may have to appear before a judge to explain. If they are fined, it happens in open court and won’t be payable with a gift card.

Anyone who wants to verify whether they were summoned for federal jury duty can call 1-800-222-8715.