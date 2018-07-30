Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — A woman is in custody after police say they stopped her for speeding Monday morning on Beltline Rd.

Officials say 34-year-old Ruth Easter had several drugs in the vehicle.

Authorities say they found cocaine, heroin, marijuana, Suboxone, Alprazolam, Clonazepam, Vyvanse, drug paraphernalia, and a prescription drug without possessing a valid prescription.

Easter was taken to the Morgan County Jail where she was booked on four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, illegal possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and not using a turn signal.

Easter is being held on $5,500 bond.