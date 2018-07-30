Searcy Residents say Huntsville Housing Authority does not properly inspect homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Last week we told you about Calvin Holder; a man living in Searcy homes; whose home was covered in roaches and other pests.

The Huntsville Housing Authority`s sample lease does write "it's the tenant's responsibility to keep their [unit] clean," but it also notes HHA will accommodate persons with disabilities; like 75-year-old Calvin Holder and his mentally challenged son.

The Huntsville Housing Authority will not comment on Mr. Holder`s living situation, due to the Federal Privacy Act, but they did say a few things.

A spokesperson says Housing provides regular pest control treatments for properties on a monthly basis. The statement, however, contradicts what some Searcy Homes residents say.

"I`ve been here two years they might have sprayed once or twice," an unidentified Searcy resident said.

HHA`s spokesperson states "pest control treatment is only effective when the tenant keeps the unit...clean", but the lease also clarifies there are accommodations made for people with disabilities.

It reads they should be provided an opportunity to use and occupy the space equal to a non-handicap person. Mr. Holder has a number of health issues, and his son is mentally challenged.

"They will come pick up his check and won`t go in. They will take his money but they won`t help them," the unidentified resident stated.

Recently, Searcy Homes had an inspection. It was the reason the Authority called out LaToya Moore to clean Mr. Holder`s home.

Despite an HHA spokesperson saying they don`t hire and have never hired anyone to clean an apartment. WHNT News 19 has emails and a voicemail which state otherwise.

WHNT learned Holder`s neighbor was inspected, but Holder said they never came in his home.

HHA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development are supposed to inspect each unit, annually, to see if it`s in compliance with Uniform Physical Conditions Standards. The standards include not having an infestation like roaches.

Moore doesn`t believe this home has been inspected in years.

The Authority sample lease reads if a pest control problem is found by HHA staff or other inspectors they may declare an emergency condition exists

Moore said Housing plans to evict him Tuesday without providing another place for him to stay.

Moore also added HHA told her they randomly select homes to inspect, and Holder`s home wasn`t on the list, even though they specifically reached out to her to get his home ready for inspections.