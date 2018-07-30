× Sean Newcomb’s old NSFW tweets resurface after nearly throwing No-Hitter

ATLANTA, Ga — Atlanta Braves’ starting pitcher Sean Newcomb was a strike away from throwing his first career no-hitter on Sunday, but his dominant outing wasn’t the only story.

Some of Newcomb’s tweets from 2011-2012 were dug up as he uses the “n-word” when quoting a Drake song lyric and goes on to use a homophobic slur in another post.

Newcomb said in a statement to Kelsey Wingert of FOX Sports South: “This is something that obviously can’t be happening…I feel bad about it. I don’t mean to offend anybody. I definitely regret it. I felt that it would be good to address it right away and just let people know that I meant nothing by it. I didn’t mean to offend anybody and I’ll make sure it doesn’t happen again. I’ll be smarter.”

The Atlanta Braves organization also had something to say on the issue.

“We are aware of the tweets the surfaced after today’s game and we have spoken to Sean who is incredibly remorseful. Regardless of how long ago he posted them, he is aware of the insensitivity and is taking full responsibility. We find the tweets to be hurtful and incredibly disappointed even though he was only 18 or 19 when he posted, this doesn’t make them any less tolerable. We will work together with Sean towards mending the wounds created in our community.”

The Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins today at 6:35 p.m.