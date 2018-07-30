Roy Moore targeted on latest episode of satirical Showtime series, ‘Who is America?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Sunday night was former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore`s turn in the satirical crosshairs of Sacha Baron Cohen`s Showtime series, “Who is America?”

Moore said he went to Washington D.C. in February thinking he was getting an award from Israel. Turns out, he met a disguised Baron Cohen instead, who targeted the accusations against Moore of pursuing high school age women.

Those allegations, dating back about 40 years, arose during Moore’s 2017 U.S. Senate campaign.

Moore`s filmed encounter on Baron Cohen’s show only lasted a few minutes. In the encounter, Baron Cohen was disguised as an Israeli anti-terrorism expert. He and Moore chatted about Alabama and Israel.

Baron Cohen then asks Moore, “Alabama people have always been free whatever their religion or race … sexuality?

“It’s part of our heritage,” Moore said, just as Baron Cohen finished the last word of his question.

“Of course,” Baron Cohen replied.

Through a spokesman today, Moore issued a brief statement:

"Regarding Sacha Baron Cohen and the CBS program, "Who is America," which was shown on Showtime television this last week, Judge Moore has been consulting with his attorneys."

During the main focus of the segment, Baron Cohen produced a device he said was able to use seismic waves to locate Hamas tunnels. Then, he explained that it could also detect an enzyme secreted by pedophiles and sex offenders.

He waves it around, but it only beeps when it is placed in front of Moore, not Baron Cohen or a production assistant.

Moore says he`s been married 33 years.

“I never had an accusation of such things,” Moore said.

Baron Cohen explains he’s not accusing Moore, it’s the machine. Moore then suggests the Israeli technology hasn't developed properly.

In a flurried exchanged, Baron Cohen tells Moore the machine is 99-percent accurate. Moore then says he`s quitting the interview.

“I support Israel,” Moore said before walking out. "I don't support this kind of stuff. Thank you.”

In a July 12 statement, Moore said if he felt the Showtime segment defamed him, he would consider legal action.