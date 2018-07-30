NAME THE TEAM: Click here to vote for the team name for Madison Baseball

Recommended vaccination schedule for students headed back to school

Posted 5:47 am, July 30, 2018

Doctor disinfects skin of patient before vaccination

With the first day of school just around the corner, parents are urged to make sure vaccines for their children are on their checklist.

Officials with the University of Alabama in Birmingham remind parents that vaccinations protect children from serious diseases, ultimately protecting families, schools and communities.

Alabama is one of many states that require up-to-date immunizations before a child enters a public school or child care center. Here is a recommended vaccination schedule, as approved by the American Academy of Pediatrics and other health organizations.

Kindergarten

  • Booster does for
    • Measles
    • Chicken Pox (Varicella)
    • Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)
    • Polio
  • Annual flu shot

Grades 1-5

  • Annual flu shot

6th grade

  • Tetanus/ Diptheria and Pertussis (TdaP)
  • Meningitis (Menactra)
  • HPV (Gardasil) #1 of 2
  • Annual flu shot

7th grade

  • HPV (Gardasil) #2 of 2
  • Annual flu shot

8th-9th grade

  • Catch up on Gardasil (missed dose)
  • Annual flu shot

10th grade

  • Booster dose of Meningitis (Menactra)
  • Annual flu shot

11th grade

  • Annual flu shot

12th grade

  • Men-B Meningitis (new)
  • Annual flu shot