× Recommended vaccination schedule for students headed back to school

With the first day of school just around the corner, parents are urged to make sure vaccines for their children are on their checklist.

Officials with the University of Alabama in Birmingham remind parents that vaccinations protect children from serious diseases, ultimately protecting families, schools and communities.

Alabama is one of many states that require up-to-date immunizations before a child enters a public school or child care center. Here is a recommended vaccination schedule, as approved by the American Academy of Pediatrics and other health organizations.

Kindergarten

Booster does for Measles Chicken Pox (Varicella) Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP) Polio

Annual flu shot

Grades 1-5

Annual flu shot

6th grade

Tetanus/ Diptheria and Pertussis (TdaP)

Meningitis (Menactra)

HPV (Gardasil) #1 of 2

Annual flu shot

7th grade

HPV (Gardasil) #2 of 2

Annual flu shot

8th-9th grade

Catch up on Gardasil (missed dose)

Annual flu shot

10th grade

Booster dose of Meningitis (Menactra)

Annual flu shot

11th grade

Annual flu shot

12th grade